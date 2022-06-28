“His ground game is next level” - Reinier de Ridder believes ‘Buchecha’ is on his way to the top

ONE Championship two-division world champion Reinier de Ridder is an expert in grappling and MMA. The undefeated reigning king of the middleweight division recently got the chance to train alongside all-time Brazilian Jiu Jitsu great ‘Buchecha’ Marcus Almeida.

Reinier de Ridder has a major world title defense coming up against former titleholder Vitaly Bigdash at ONE 159. Ahead of the fight, he spent time training at American Top Team with Almeida, who also competes under the ONE banner.

Marcus Almeida has won dozens of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu world titles and his track record is well proven in the sport. However, in 2021, he entered a new venture when he made his debut competing in MMA in ONE Championship.

Undefeated Dutch fighter Reinier de Ridder got a chance to roll with the Brazilian heavyweight at American Top Team during his recent US trip. He assessed ‘Buchecha’s’ skills in MMA and spoke to ONE, saying:

“[His skill set] definitely is [as good as they say]. His takedowns are very, very good. His striking is coming along as well. And his ground game is next level. So yeah, I think he might be getting up there [against the top guys] sooner.”

Since making his debut, 'Buchecha’ Marcus Almeida has stopped all of his opponents in the first round and has stayed undefeated. He defeated Anderson Da Silva via submission, Kang Ji Won via submission, and most recently, Simon Carson via TKO (all three in a row). No fighter has been able to survive three minutes with 'Buchecha.'

Reinier de Ridder title defense at ONE 159

Reinier de Ridder has had an impressive few years competing in ONE Championship, but has a major test ahead of him. Former world champion Vitaly Bigdash will be looking to take back the belt he once held.

Bigdash is on an impressive winning streak right now and most recently defeated former two-division world champion Aung La N Sang. He defeated one double champion, and is now coming for another.

De Ridder picked up the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world titles from Aung La N Sang before defeating welterweight world champion Kiamrian Abbasov in a title defense. Most recently at ONE X, he grappled to a draw against Brazilian Jiu Jitsu legend Andre Galvao. This is a highly impressive streak for the undefeated titleholder.

Defeating former champion Vitaly Bigdash at ONE 159 would be another great addition to De Ridder's record. However, Vitaly Bigdash has legendary toughness and impressive skills. The Russian fighter will be looking to end De Ridder’s reign at middleweight.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Don't miss two-division king Reinier de Ridder defending his ONE Middleweight World Title against Vitaly Bigdash on 22 July at ONE 159



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship If at first you don't succeed...Don't miss two-division king Reinier de Ridder defending his ONE Middleweight World Title against Vitaly Bigdash on 22 July at ONE 159 If at first you don't succeed... 😬 Don't miss two-division king Reinier de Ridder defending his ONE Middleweight World Title against Vitaly Bigdash on 22 July at ONE 159 🏆#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/j00hhLgMJU

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far