“I do not know what kind of life I would lead if I did not have this” - Reinier de Ridder thankful for his MMA career

Undefeated ONE middleweight and light heavyweight champion Reinier de Ridder recently reflected on his career choices. 'The Dutch Knight' shared his thoughts on Instagram, saying that he's happy with the path he chose and is grateful to be in this line of work.

No form of martial arts is an easy sport to grind daily. But de Ridder works as hard as he can to maintain a dominant presence inside the ONE Circle.

"To have this thing in my life where I can put my heart and soul in day in day out, to have a set point I can work towards and showcase all of me, my personality, all of my years on the mat, the sacrifices I make is something I am truly, truly grateful for."

He went on to explain how practicing martial arts every day has been healthy for his mind.

"I do not know what kind of life I would lead if I did not have this. I get to exercise the darkness I have inside me and get to know it very well. This helps me do good in all the other aspects of my life."

Reinier de Ridder thanks supporters as his journey continues

If fans are on this path along with Reinier de Ridder, the undefeated 'Dutch Knight' says he is grateful for their presence.

"So thank you to everyone who is with me on this journey and there is so much more to come. I am in the prime of my physical en mental life. Put the best in the world in front of me and I will make them look #average one by one."

The Dutch-born athlete has much to be thankful for. Few fighters are held in higher regard than the undefeated ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion Reinier de Ridder.

Starting in martial arts at the age of five, he has found tremendous success in ONE Championship. The submission specialist has stopped notable fighters, including Vitaly Bigdash, Kiamrian Abbasov, and Aung La N Sang, inside the ONE Circle.

Despite holding gold at both middleweight and light deavyweight, de Ridder has said that he is looking for more. The champ wants to make history by collecting a third belt at heavyweight.

