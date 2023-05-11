Reinier de Ridder wants to go at it with Tye Ruotolo once more

Reinier de Ridder wants to run things back again with Tye Ruotolo.

The reigning ONE middleweight world champion thought for sure he did enough to capture a draw at last Friday’s event at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

Indeed, it was a closely-contested matchup that saw both de Ridder and Tye grappling for middleweight dominance for 10 difficult minutes.

Although disappointed that Tye won by decision, de Ridder, however, remains grateful for the opportunity to have become a part of history and fight at ONE Championship’s first U.S. event.

He recently took to his Instagram to share the following message to his fans:

“The grappling match with @tyeruotolo was good fun. Thank you @onechampionship for keeping me busy. It doesn’t matter what the judges said, that was a draw and would have deserved a couple more minutes to find out who the best grappler was."

"So let’s continue this one in the gym one day Tye and thank you for stepping up. I want to get in to MMA action asap. The energy of the US crowd was crazy (“grab his dick and twist it” 🤣). But first I am so happy to go back home to my kids❤️ and the grind. See you all soon! 📸 @andregotbars.”

Despite not taking home the victory, Reinier de Ridder is still an MMA world champion. He continues to hold one of the most dominant records in ONE Championship, standing at 16-1 overall with 11 submissions and 3 knockouts.

He made massive headlines a couple of years ago by becoming a rare two-division world champion, capturing both belts from former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion Aung La N Sang in a sequential fashion.

Despite experiencing a few hiccups down the road, ‘The Dutch Knight’ is confident he’ll find his rhythm again and continue to instill nothing but excellence in ONE Championship.

North American fans can rewatch Reinier de Ridder vs. Tye Ruotolo, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card, for free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes