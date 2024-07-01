"Relax brother, he ain't Khabib" - Fans react after UFC lightweight picks Alex Pereira to dominate a grizzly bear in potential Man vs. Animal clash

MMA fans have been reacting after UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney claimed Alex Pereira would have no trouble putting away a grizzly bear if they fought. Pereira recently cemented himself in the history books after he successfully defended his light heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka this past weekend.

'Poatan' dropped 'Denisa' in the final moments of the first round before then landing a stunning head kick at the beginning of the second, sending Prochazka crashing to the canvas before his follow-up punches forced Herb Dean to wave the bout over.

Pereira's victory now means since making his debut in the promotion in 2021, he has fought nine times (8-1), won the middleweight title and now defended the 205-pound strap on two occasions.

Following Alex Pereira's latest victory, McKinney took to social media to react to the result. According to 'T-Wrecks', the Brazilian's latest win now has him believing that he could even defeat a grizzly bear in a fight. He tweeted:

"I would watch Pereira fight anybody. Put him against a grizzly bear and I bet you’ll need to help the bear."

Check out McKinney's tweet here:

Fans have since been reacting to the UFC lightweight's post, with one fan stating that Pereira isn't Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has actually wrestled bears in Dagestan. They wrote:

"Relax brother he ain't Khabib😂"

Another fan said:

"You got him over Ankalaev?👀"

One fan wrote:

"Yup. Him and Jones would be huge!!"

Another fan added:

"You must never seen a grizzly bear!"

X user @HidanSan_ wrote:

"Fight him coward"

Check out more reactions here:

More fan reactions

Teddy Atlas compares Alex Pereira to Mike Tyson following UFC 303 win

Teddy Atlas, the former boxing coach of Mike Tyson, believes Alex Pereira can now be mentioned in the same breath as boxing greats such as Tyson himself and Joe Louis.

Following Pereira's win over Jiri Prochazka this past weekend, Atlas praised the Brazilian for the devastating shots he landed during the fight. According to the award-winning coach, who had previously predicted 'Poatan' to walk away victorious, he hasn't seen anybody land punches like Pereira since Louis and Tyson were in the ring.

Speaking on ESPN's UFC 303 post-show, Atlas explained:

"I haven't seen a short punch like that since Joe Louis film, watching the late, great Joe Louis. Joe Louis was famous for throwing six inch punches. I just saw a three inch left hook... We all talk about the left hook, the kicks, right, they're magnificent, the eyes of Alex Pereira, he sees everything. Nothing distracts him. He is tunnel vision. He is the epitome of what they meant when they defined that word tunnel vision."

Catch Teddy Atlas' comments here (1:05):

