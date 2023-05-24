Released UFC fighter walks away with 100 meter restraining order after brutal assault on taxi driver

Former UFC middleweight Alessio Di Chirico was arrested in Formentera, Spain, and has been released after spending a day in jail.

Di Chirico was arrested on charges of assault and battery after he attacked a taxi driver. The fighter was with his family, a partner and two children, when he got into a disagreement with the taxi driver who refused to let the entire family sit at the back of the car because it violates traffic laws.

Di Chirico and his family traveled to their destination with the driver but after paying him normally, the retired fighter allegedly unleashed punches to the face of the unexpecting taxi driver.

The taxi driver, 32-year-old Omar Bouhia El Haouzi, suffered a fractured cheekbone and injuries to his right eyeball, due to the contact lenses he was wearing. He was immediately transferred to a hospital by a helicopter and will undergo a delicate facial surgery, and be treated for facial and head trauma.

Di Chirico and his family were traveling from La Malagueña restaurant after dinner to the Blanco hotel in Es Pujols. The hotel's surveillance cameras have reportedly captured footage of Di Chirico's assault on Bouhia El Haouzi and he was arrested on Sunday evening.

Check out the tweet below:

Al Zullino @phre According to multiple sources, former UFC middleweight Alessio Di Chirico has been arrested yesterday in Formentera, Spain, after he assaulted a taxi driver who drove him and his family from the restaurant to the hotel. According to multiple sources, former UFC middleweight Alessio Di Chirico has been arrested yesterday in Formentera, Spain, after he assaulted a taxi driver who drove him and his family from the restaurant to the hotel. https://t.co/3UR8onTARC

According to the latest news from Spain, Diario de Ibiza repoted that Di Chirico's wife deposited €30,000 to get her husband out of jail. Di Chirico also got a 100-meter restraining order.

Check out the tweet below:

Al Zullino @phre



Diario de Ibiza reports that Di Chirico's wife deposited €30K voluntarily to ensure civil responsibilities. Di Chirico also got a 100-meter restraining order. UPDATE: As already reported by @fight_4_yours yesterday, Alessio Di Chirico is out of jail.Diario de Ibiza reports that Di Chirico's wife deposited €30K voluntarily to ensure civil responsibilities. Di Chirico also got a 100-meter restraining order. diariodeibiza.es/formentera/202… UPDATE: As already reported by @fight_4_yours yesterday, Alessio Di Chirico is out of jail.Diario de Ibiza reports that Di Chirico's wife deposited €30K voluntarily to ensure civil responsibilities. Di Chirico also got a 100-meter restraining order. diariodeibiza.es/formentera/202…

UFC fighter Alessio Di Chirico retired from mixed martial arts in 2022

Alessio Di Chirico made his UFC debut in 2016 at UFC Fight Night: Rothwell vs. dos Santos in a loss to Bojan Veličković. The Italian fighter would go on to make 11 appearances in the octagon over six years.

His UFC record stands at 4-7. He won Performance of the Night bonuses twice during his time at the promotion, with the first coming against Oluwale Bamgbose at UFC on Fox: Lawler vs. dos Anjos for a second-round knockout win. His second Performance of the Night bonus came against Joaquin Buckley in his last professional win at UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar in 2021.

Di Chirico knocked out Buckley in just the first round with a head kick. Incidentally, Buckley employed the same head kick to win this past weekend against Andre Fialho.

After two more losses, Di Chirico took to Instagram to announce his retirement from mixed martial arts in 2022.

Poll : 0 votes