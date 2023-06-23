Relive the drama-filled first fight between Prajanchai and Sam-A ahead of ONE Friday Fights 22

Legendary Muay Thai strikers, Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, are on a collision course this Friday to fight for the ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Their first match back in July 2021 showed an incredible degree of both showmanship and skill as the two strikers fought to become the No. 1 strawweight in the world. That time, Prajanchai edged out the win by majority decision to dethrone long-reigning king Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Now, with the current strawweight Muay Thai king Joseph Lasiri temporarily out of competition with an injury, fans have a spectacular sequel to look out for.

ONE Championship shared their hype with fight fans this week with a highlight reel of their first showdown at ONE: Battleground, which took place inside an MMA cage at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Under the video, they captioned the following headline:

“Prajanchai vs. Sam-A was WILD 🔥 Who takes home the W when they rematch for the ONE Interim Strawweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE Friday Fights 22 this week? 🤔 @prajanchai_pk.”

Sam-A has returns to the foray with renewed motivation to reclaim the strawweight belt following Lasiri’s exit. He made headlines last March after coming out of retirement to face Ryan Sheehan in a Muay Thai bout at ONE Friday Fights 9. Unsurprisingly, the Thai superstar walked away from that fight with a second-round knockout.

Prajanchai, meanwhile, bounced back to the winning column after quitting on the stool to Lasiri the year before. He garnered a much-needed decision victory over Kompetch Sitsarawatsuer at ONE Friday Fight 1 earlier this year to get back into running for a world championship title.

Fortunately, Prajanchai and Sam-A have the opportunity of a lifetime to prove why they’re the best strikers in the world.

ONE Friday Fights 22 will take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 23. North American fans can watch the main event live at 8:30 am EDT on ONE Championship’s free YouTube Channel.

