ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo will look to defend his throne for a second time at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

On June 9, the 20-year-old BJJ prodigy will lock horns with Norwegian BJJ star Tommy Langaker. Needless to say, this upcoming clash of grappling titans will be one of the most exciting bouts of the year.

Ahead of Ruotolo's world title defense, ONE Championship reminded everyone of his greatness by uploading his world title-clinching submission win over Uali Kurzhev on YouTube.

Last year at ONE on Prime Video 3, the hyper-aggressive Kade Ruotolo performed one of the most impressive world title wins in Jiujitsu's recent history. Against sambo and judo specialist in Kurzhev, Ruotolo reminded the world that there are levels to this game and he's several rungs above everyone else.

Here's the video of the entire bout:

The bout started with aggressive hand-fighting with the Russian grappler violently pushing and grabbing the American's head to establish dominance. Kurzhev's tactics paid off eventually when he pulled off a foot sweep that put Ruotolo on his backside for a split-second. The tide of the match significantly changed, however, when Kurzhev failed to complete a throw and Ruotolo used the opening to take his back.

From there, the sambo champion went on the defensive. Kurzhev warded off Ruotolo's multiple submission attempts, eventually wiggling out to a standing position.

The beginning of the end came when Kurzhev made a critical error when he tried to mount an attack himself. The Russian grappler attempted a leglock submission, only to be countered by Kade Ruotolo with a heel hook of his own. The Sambo and Judo specialist had no choice but to tap out:

The victory not only won Kade Ruotolo a shiny new belt but also a sweet $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong. Look to see him attempt the same performance come ONE Fight Night 11 against Tommy Langaker.

ONE Fight Night 11 will be broadcast live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9. The event will be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes