Relive the Muay Thai war between Jonathan Haggerty and Mongkolpetch in epic highlight reel

Muay Thai strikers Jonathan Haggerty and Mongkolpetch Petchyindee Academy left everything inside the circle when they fought earlier this year. The bout featured a buffet of all eight limb strikes, from elbows and knees to punches and kicks.

Below, fans can watch the highlights of this match, which ended in a great show of respect from both men.

The fight saw the British-born Haggerty secure a unanimous decision victory over Mongkolpetch. This triumph extended 'The General's win streak to three in a row since sustaining consecutive losses to Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Former world champion Haggerty and current world champion Rodtang will both be competing on the ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II fight card on August 26 as part of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

Jonathan Haggerty in the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix

'The General' Jonathan Haggerty was booked to meet Walter Goncalves in the opening round of the tournament. However, the British striker was forced to pull out of the fight due to health reasons and was replaced by Josue Cruz.

On Instagram, Haggerty said:

"I am profusely sorry to all the fans that I am unable to compete in the world Grand Prix, I am devastated. I will not let this define me! I will overcome this and be back where I belong."

On August 26 at US primetime, Haggerty will be competing in an alternate bout for the Grand Prix against Irianian striker Amir Naseri. If any of the main fighters pull out due to injury and are unable to continue, the winner of Haggerty vs. Naseri will take their place.

There are four fighters remaining in the official tournament. They are Walter Goncalves and Superlek Kiatmoo9, who are set to meet at ONE 160, plus Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Savvas Michael, who will face off at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II.

