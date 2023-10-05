"Remember when you begged me for a picture" - Dillon Danis flames "little fan boy" Colby Covington after being trolled for his punching power

Colby Covington recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming boxing match between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul.

'El Jefe' and Paul are set to face off in a six-round exhibition bout on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, as a featured attraction in the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event.

During an interview with MMA reporter James Lynch last month, Colby Covington was queried about his perspective on the ongoing scenario involving Danis, Paul, and his fiancée, Nina Agdal. The former interim UFC welterweight champion categorically disregarded Danis as a credible opponent and also foretold a victory for 'The Maverick':

"He's [Danis] got a good guy behind the screen, ghost-writing for him. He's definitely been able to manufacture some drama with that fight... Dil** Danis is not a fighter. That guy can't throw a punch. He literally couldn't punch his way out of a wet paper bag... He's just there to get his a** whopped by Logan. I think Logan starches him."

Check out Covington's comments below (from 33:26):

Dillon Danis recently fired back at Colby Covington by sharing his own counterattacks. He posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) from their previous encounter along with a caption that read:

"Remember when you begged me for a picture, little fan boy? B*tch, if I come to the UFC, I'd tap you in the first round."

Check out Danis' post below:

Colby Covington talks a potential bout with Sean Strickland

Colby Covington is gearing up for his headline bout against UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 296. The final UFC PPV event of 2023 is scheduled for December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, 'Chaos' is already considering a potential fight with UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, aiming at the champ-champ status.

During the aforementioned interview with James Lynch, Covington also shared his thoughts on Strickland's surprising title win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293:

"Obviously, Adesanya overlooked him... Honestly, it opens up the door for me. I might go up and beat his a**. That guy’s a fu*king punk. He got his a** knocked out by [Kamaru] Usman... That could be the next fight as well. I might go up to middleweight and steal that middleweight strap."

Check out Covington's comments below (from 28:05):