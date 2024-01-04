“Remember me as a fighter” – Jarred Brooks’ motivated to enhance legacy heading into the New Year

When Jarred Brooks returns at ONE 166 on March 1, he will be looking to continue his undefeated streak in the strawweight MMA division.

The current world champion isn’t satisfied with just being known as the best fighter in his weight class and wants to leave behind a legacy for when he is gone.

This goal could be the underlying motivation behind Brooks' constant desire to improve his skills inside the Circle.

In a recent interview with Nick Atkin, ‘The Monkey God’ spoke about the long term ambitions that he has for his career.

Jarred Brooks mentioned leaving a mark on the game as a fighter that the fans will remember:

“I'm waiting for that divine opportunity and moment when everything pays off, and it's not the world championship. I just want people to remember my fighting style and remember me as a fighter.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jarred Brooks can start to define his legacy at ONE 166

There’s no denying that Jarred Brooks has started to carve out his own legacy in the strawweight division thanks to his undefeated run.

Beating Joshua Pacio at ONE 164 to become the world champion capped off his faultless run to the top but he is yet to defend the title.

At ONE 166 in Qatar, which marks ONE Championship’s debut in the country, Pacio will look to reclaim his throne once again as he faces Brooks in a rematch after bouncing back from the loss last year.

By beating ‘The Passion’ for a second time, Brooks can solidify his title reign and start to look for new challenges that will push him even further but make no mistake about it, this is no easy test for him.

ONE 166, headlined by the middleweight title fight and rematch between Reinier de Ridder and Anatoly Malykhin, will air live on March 1.