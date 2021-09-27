'Remember your leg?' - Nate Diaz continues to kick Conor McGregor's broken leg in latest Twitter war

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have had several heated exchanges over the years, both inside and outside the octagon. The two men recently went back-and-forth on Twitter, which ended with the Stockton native poking fun at the Irishman's broken left leg.

"@TheNotoriousMMA U can't fight at all member your leg?" Nate Diaz wrote on Twitter.

After six years away from the sport, Nate's older brother Nick Diaz returned to the octagon last weekend to take on Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Although he looked a little rusty and ended up losing the fight, Nick was praised by fighters and fans alike for showing that he's still got some of the skills that made him popular.

Conor McGregor took to Twitter to praise Nick Diaz's boxing skills. Although he praised Nick, McGregor also used the compliments to aim a dig at Nate Diaz. The Irishman claimed Nick is a much better boxer than his younger brother. He also said that Nick is on another level compared to Nate. The Irishman finally concluded by taking credit for 'making' Nate the star he is today.

"Nate your boxing is piss compare to nicks. We been fed garbage with your sloppy shots the last few years. Can see the clear difference between the two brothers after last night. Balance, composure. Another level the big bro is on to you. I made you," Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter.

In response to McGregor's tweet, Nate Diaz reminded the former two-division champion about his broken leg.

When will Conor McGregor return to the octagon?

UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3

Conor McGregor broke his leg in a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July. He underwent surgery and is currently in recovery, sidelined until next year due to a medical suspension. McGregor's rehabilitation seems to be going well. He was recently spotted walking around with the help of a cane.

Despite the quick recovery, Conor McGregor said he isn't looking to rush his return to the octagon.

"I feel like I could kick right now. I honestly feel like I could kick right now. But I’m just got to listen to the doctors and listen to the people that guided me, that’s what I’ve done so far. I’ve committed myself to the work. I’m back on the feet. It feels so good to be back on the feet. I'm deep in my recovery. My surgeons, my doctors, my physical therapists didn't want me to come here. They wanted me to stay still and just get the work in," McGregor said in an interview with Adam Glyn.

