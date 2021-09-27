"Nate, your boxing is p**s compared to Nick's" - Conor McGregor explains why Nick Diaz is a better boxer than Nate

Conor McGregor isn't a fan of Nate Diaz's boxing skills. The 33-year-old Irishman believes Nate's boxing isn't as good as his elder brother, Nick's.

McGregor recently took to Twitter to review the much-hyped fight between Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler.

"Nate your boxing is p**s compare to nicks. We been fed garbage with your sloppy shots the last few years. Can see the clear difference between the two brothers after last night. Balance, composure. Another level the big bro is on to you. I made you," McGregor wrote on Twitter.

Acknowledging the Stockton native's boxing skills, 'The Notorious' said Nick Diaz is far more balanced and composed on the feet compared to Nate.

Nick Diaz made his return to the octagon at UFC 266 last night. He faced Robbie Lawler in a rematch 17 years in the making. The fight was stopped after Diaz sustained heavy damage to his nose in the third round.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Nate your boxing is piss compare to nicks. We been fed garbage with your sloppy shots the last few years. Can see the clear difference between the two brothers after last night. Balance, composure. Another level the big bro is on to you. I made you. Nate your boxing is piss compare to nicks. We been fed garbage with your sloppy shots the last few years. Can see the clear difference between the two brothers after last night. Balance, composure. Another level the big bro is on to you. I made you.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Nick/Rob was a good fight. The spin kick at the start gave the ground on Nick but he was veteran composed and was peppering lovely shots in. He just ate some big body shots and there was more coming Robbie was strong to the body it was veteran work all round. I enjoyed thoroughly Nick/Rob was a good fight. The spin kick at the start gave the ground on Nick but he was veteran composed and was peppering lovely shots in. He just ate some big body shots and there was more coming Robbie was strong to the body it was veteran work all round. I enjoyed thoroughly

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The finishing sequence when the temple was clipped after the leg went, the evasion of the final shot, which was a blistering uppercut, was magic. Look at it. Down on one knee, observing where the shot was coming from, slip/parry, and re cente to open guard safe. Ala Daly fight. The finishing sequence when the temple was clipped after the leg went, the evasion of the final shot, which was a blistering uppercut, was magic. Look at it. Down on one knee, observing where the shot was coming from, slip/parry, and re cente to open guard safe. Ala Daly fight.

Diaz vs. Lawler 2 at UFC 266 was scheduled for five rounds. However, their battle only lasted for about 11 minutes. Although Diaz was able to land punches consistently, Lawler remained unfazed.

'Ruthless' connected with some powerful strikes on Diaz's chin. The former Strikeforce champion soon realized he couldn't take any more punches and the referee stopped the contest. The win snapped Lawler's four-fight losing streak.

Conor McGregor went toe-to-toe with Nate Diaz twice

UFC 196: McGregor v Diaz

While Conor McGregor is convinced Nate Diaz isn't a prolific boxer, the 36-year-old UFC welterweight had the Irishman hurt on multiple occasions.

Conor McGregor is notorious for gassing out in fights. This is what happened when he faced Nate Diaz for the first time. Despite clearly outboxing 'The Stockton Slugger,' McGregor could not put him away. Diaz soon started growing into the fight as the Irishman's energy faded. This led to multiple striking exchanges that ended in Diaz's favor. The Stockton native won his first fight with McGregor via submission in the second round.

The rematch was one of the best fights in UFC history. McGregor dominated with his boxing early on. However, like the first fight, he soon faded. Diaz became more dominant in rounds two and three. However, McGregor found a second wind in round four to secure a majority decision victory (48-47, 47-47, 48-47).

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from the leg injury he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Nate Diaz, on the other hand, plans to fight Vicente Luque in December.

