"So let's fight" - Nate Diaz confirms he's ready to take on Vicente Luque

Vicente Luque has been on an unrelenting campaign for a fight with Nate Diaz. The Brazilian fighter called out Diaz multiple times following his recent wins. But until now, there had been no response from the Stockton native.

It appears the Brazilian will soon have his wishes granted by Nate Diaz. The UFC superstar recently responded to Luque's fight callouts on Twitter. Diaz has agreed to take on the No.4-ranked welterweight.

Diaz's remarks come in response to Vicente Luque's initial UFC Vegas 5 post-fight callout. The BJJ practitioner told the media he is primed to deliver an "exciting fight" against Nate Diaz.

Lauding Diaz for being a consummate fighter, Luque implied he would rather let his hands do the talking than exchange verbal barbs with the UFC legend.

"I'm going to put on an exciting fight, no matter who it is. So, Nate wants a big fight, I'm not going to sell it by talking but I'm going to definitely sell it by fighting. He knows and everybody knows, I'm going to step in there and I'm going to try to take his head off... I'm going to keep him pushing. So, if Nate wants to be in an exciting fight, I'm the name," said Vicente Luque.

Check out Vicente Luque's post-fight interview below:

Does a Nate Diaz vs. Vicente Luque matchup make sense?

Nate Diaz has not won a fight since UFC 241. In his return to action at the pay-per-view, he secured a decision win over former champion Anthony Pettis. The TUF season 5 winner then lost via TKO to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 and subsequently lost to Leon Edwards at UFC 263.

Despite suffering back-to-back defeats, Diaz's stock hasn't plummeted at all. He continues to be a fan favorite, which was evident from the crowd pop he received when he wobbled Edwards in the fifth frame of their bout in June.

What a dramatic ending! 😱



Leon Edwards never does things the easy way...



He put in a fantastic performance against Nate Diaz but Stockton's finest nearly pulled off an incredible shock!#UFC263 pic.twitter.com/jGCY57v7jg — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 13, 2021

Fighting a ranked opponent in the top five, such as Vicente Luque, would perhaps make sense for Nate Diaz. If victorious, the 36-year-old would likely have the chance to get back into the mix for title contention.

Meanwhile, if Vicente Luque gets a win over Diaz, he will get the exposure he needs to get closer to the welterweight gold.

