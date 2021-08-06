Vicente Luque says he is open to fighting Nate Diaz for seven rounds

Vicente Luque has added his name to the ever-growing list of fighters who’ve called out Nate Diaz after Diaz’s thrilling performance at UFC 263.

The No. 6-ranked UFC welterweight Vicente Luque will face the No. 5-ranked Michael Chiesa at UFC 265 this Saturday. Luque, Chiesa, and the other top-tier fighters competing at UFC 265 were seen at the pre-fight press conference.

One of the most notable moments of the press conference – a moment that elicited huge cheers from the crowd – came when Vicente Luque spoke about a potential fight against Nate Diaz. Luque stated:

“I’m always down to fighting Nate Diaz. I think that’s the kind of fight that will always excite me, will always, you know, make me train harder. And, yeah, if that fight happens – I said it before – He likes five rounds. We can go six rounds, seven rounds, how many rounds he wants. And that will be a pleasure for me.” (*Video courtesy: UFC Asia Twitter; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Nate Diaz’s next fight is yet to be announced while Vicente Luque faces Michael Chiesa at UFC 265

Despite not being ranked in the UFC’s official rankings in recent times, Nate Diaz is still regarded as an elite UFC fighter by most MMA fans and experts.

Nate Diaz lost his November 2019 BMF title fight against Jorge Masvidal via a third-round TKO due to doctor's stoppage. Following this, Diaz didn’t compete until earlier this year. The Stockton native made his highly anticipated return against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June 2021.

Leon Edwards out-worked Nate Diaz for most of the fight and appeared en route to a clear-cut decision win. However, Diaz stunned Edwards with punches late in the fifth and final round of their fight. 'Rocky' managed to survive until the final bell, but it was Diaz who walked out of UFC 263 with momentum on his side.

Nate Diaz subsequently suggested that he’d continue competing in high-profile matchups that intrigue him. Nevertheless, his next opponent and comeback date remain unclear.

Meanwhile, Vicente Luque looks to add his name to the title mix in the welterweight division by defeating Michael Chiesa at UFC 265 on August 7. Luque is on a three-fight winning streak and will look to make it four straight victories this Saturday.

