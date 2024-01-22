"Reminding ourselves about a guy who no longer exists" - Combat sports analyst explains why Michael Chandler matchup is "must-win" for Conor McGregor

Brian Campbell, one half of the popular MMA show Morning Kombat, recently spoke on Conor McGregor's next bout and the implications it could have on his career.

Campbell spoke to Australian media outlet From the Stands and discussed a variety of topics. Toward the end of the podcast, Josh Betar, one of the hosts, posited that if Conor McGregor were to lose against Michael Chandler in his comeback, a lot of the superstar aura that he currently posses would go away.

He then went on to ask Campbell if McGregor is in a "must-win" position, to which Campbell replied:

"I really don't know what to expect, this is the weirdest time ever. But as the days keep clicking off the calendar and he is getting oh so close to being too old, yeah, I do wonder if this actually is a must-win. I wouldn't doubt he's going to get every advantage, is this a middleweight fight? Yeah, it might be...I just think if he does win, this chapter could go on a lot longer."

He went on to add:

"He's been gone for so long, it hasn't gone his way for so long, he hasn't seemed serious for so long that if it doesn't go his way and it goes disastrously here, I don't know what else we would lean on besides putting on the highlights from 2014-15 and reminding ourselves of a guy who no longer exists."

Check out Campbell's comments on McGregor here (38:18):

Conor McGregor announces release date for new film he stars in alongside Jake Gyllenhaal

In 2023, MMA fans came to know that Jake Gyllenhaal would be starring in remake of Roadhouse, a cult classic, and that the film would even star Conor McGregor.

Gyllenhaal was even seen filming a fight scene and weigh-in scene prior to UFC 285. Now, McGregor has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the film will officially release in March.

He wrote:

"My movie debut is out this coming March! A reimagining of the cult classic 'Roadhouse' starring myself and Jake Gylenhaal. Action packed awesomeness!"

