"Reminds me of Erling Haaland" - Michael 'Venom' Page compares Alex Pereira and Islam Makhachev's legacy with Jon Jones and Demetrious Johnson's

Michael 'Venom' Page recently discussed the professional mixed martial arts careers of Alex Pereira and Islam Makhachev and compared them to those of Jon Jones and Demetrious Johnson. Page says it's too early to decide because Pereira and Makhachev still have a long way to go before they can be considered the sport's all-time greats.

Pereira and Makhachev have made a name for themselves with their recent octagon performances, which landed them in the P4P rankings with Jones, who is widely regarded as the greatest fighter ever. Everyone in the MMA world has their opinions, so there has been much debate on who should be at the top of the rankings.

In a recent interview with Poker Scout ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia, Page discussed his stance on the P4P rankings. He said it's too early to compare Pereira and Makhachev with Jones and Johnson, who have reached the summit of the sport by defeating some of the biggest names:

Trending

''He’s [Makhachev] unbelievable... But is he an incredible mixed martial artist? 100%. Is he a force to be reckoned with? 100% Pound for pound? I don’t know yet. It’s hard to relate pound for pound because when you say pound for pound, you’re talking about the Demetrius Johnson’s, you’re talking about Jon Jones and those guys are epic. Those guys have beaten some big names and had some unbelievable fights. So to then try and relate to them, too early is difficult.''

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Brit even compared Pereira to Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who burst onto the spotlight by scoring a lot of goals, saying:

''Alex Pereira, he reminds me of Erling Haaland, like he’s just gone into football and he’s just killing everything at the moment. But do you immediately peg them as the greatest of all time?... I can see the greatest of all time for him. And I’m a massive fan. But it’s still early for those guys. So we’ll see.” [H/t: Poker Scout]

Michael 'Venom' Page wants Leon Edwards next

Michael 'Venom' Page is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Shara Magomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia this past weekend in Riyadh.

Following his win, Page spoke to ESPN MMA in his post-fight interview and expressed his desire to face former champion Leon Edwards, saying:

''The only name that I think is gonna be great for the UK, that's the only time I'd take that fight, is Leon Edwards."

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's comments below (6:13):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.