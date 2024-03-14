"Reminds you of the Tyson days" - Conor McGregor was once likened to Mike Tyson, Oscar De La Hoya and Evander Holyfield by Dana White

Every once in a while, an athlete comes along and transcends their sport to become a global sensation. For the sport of MMA, Conor McGregor is that athlete.

From his explosion onto the MMA scene to him eventually capturing two belts and becoming the first two-division champion in MMA history, McGregor captured the imagination of fans across the globe.

The Irishman is also responsible for some of the biggest pay-per-views in the promotion's history, at least in terms of sales numbers.

UFC boss Dana White, in an interview with The Mac Life in the build-up to McGregor vs. Poirier 3, spoke on the status Conor McGregor holds within the sport of MMA, and the impact he has had on fans across the world.

White compared 'The Notorious' to legendary boxers like Mike Tyson, Oscar de la Hoya and Evander Holyfield, who were all sensations in their heyday. He said:

"There's this buzz and energy around a McGregor fight that reminds you of the Tyson days. He's at a level of a Tyson, a Holyfield, De la Hoya when they were at the top. And the list goes on and on. He's one of the all-time money makers for Vegas."

Conor McGregor sends Ariel Helwani a few gifts, reacts on X

On a recent episode of The MMA Hour, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani revealed that he had been sent a care package by none other than Conor McGregor, and went on to unbox the package on the podcast.

In the clip, Helwani showed off a Black Forge jersey while his co-hosts also held playing cards featuring the Forged branding. The Forged name and branding are things McGregor has used in his business ventures, namely his Irish stout and his pub, The Black Forge Inn.

The package was sent to Helwani in honor of St. Patrick's Day (or St.Paddy's Day, as it is more colloquially known). The clip was shared on X by @afeldMMA, and later re-posted by 'The Notorious' himself.

McGregor also reacted to the clip, writing:

"The man! Enjoy brother Ariel, happy St.Paddy's week, see you soon."

