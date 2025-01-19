Renato Moicano breaks silence after UFC 311 loss to Islam Makhachev: "From now on, I fight for freedom"

Renato Moicano suffered a devastating first-round submission loss via D’Arce choke against reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. The Brazilian star recently broke his silence on the defeat by sharing a post on social media.

Moicano was initially scheduled to fight Beneil Dariush. However, Arman Tsarukyan, who was supposed to fight Makhachev, pulled out due to a back injury just a day before UFC 311. Moicano stepped in on short notice to save the main event.

Taking to X, Moicano highlighted that, moving forward, he will no longer fight for financial gain but for a greater cause: “freedom”. Drawing a parallel to the ideas in Murray Rothbard's 'What Has Government Done to Our Money?', Moicano expressed his frustration with systems that limit individual freedom and control. Moicano wrote:

“I wish I had won yesterday, grabbed the microphone, and told you to read Murray Rothbard’s What Has Government Done to Our Money!. This book explains how government took over gold and turned it into this cursed fiat currency! And how governments have been doing this long before they were democratic—scraping gold coins, counterfeiting! The first step was to seize real money and then control interest rates! We all know how the story ends: the U.S. government with an almost unpayable debt! History is written by the winners!

“Yesterday I lost and stayed silent. But I will return to say what needs to be said! Last year, I fought for money; from now on, I fight for freedom!"

Renato Moicano disappointed with loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 311

Renato Moicano got his first title fight at UFC 311 due to Arman Tsarukyan's withdrawal. However, the Brazilian fighter failed to capitalize on the opportunity and sustained a first-round TKO loss.

In the octagon interview, Moicano expressed his disappointment, stating that he had waited for this moment his whole life and vowed to give his best to get another chance at UFC gold. Moicano said:

"That was not a one-day notice, that was a life notice. I'm very sad. I spent my whole life for this moment, and I tapped in the first round. His round was much better than mine today. I had so much to say, but this is not the right time. I'm not done, and I don't know if I will ever get a chance like that again, but I will try my best."

