Renato Moicano calls "robbery" after Jean Matsumoto vs. Rob Font decision at UFC Seattle

Jean Matsumoto suffered a split-decision defeat to Rob Font at UFC Seattle, a result that is receiving heavy criticism on social media. The controversial decision evoked a reaction from Renato Moicano, who called it a robbery.

Matsumoto and Font put on a show on February 22 at Climate Pledge Arena. In a back-and-forth war, Matsumoto fell short and lost via split decision, marking the first loss of his MMA career. However, several analysts and fans labeled the decision a robbery.

Following the event, Moicano immediately took to X to share his perspective on the fight:

“Jean Matsumoto is elite but maybe this fight is too soon unfortunately! I think Rob Font wins! I hope I’m wrong.”

However, Moicano recently reshared his X post, contradicting his earlier remarks on the fight:

“That been said! That was a robbery!!!”

Check out Renato Moicano’s X post below:

Meanwhile, Moicano lost the most important fight of his career in his last UFC outing. He faced reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 on short notice. The Brazilian couldn’t do much in the bout and was submitted via D'arce choke in the first round.

Renato Moicano reflects on his loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 311

Renato Moicano reflected on his submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 on his podcast. The Brazilian star explained how he was caught in a D’arce choke and revealed that the move by the lightweight kingpin impressed him, stating:

"It was very tight. I was surprised and I was [also] surprised by how fast he went to the neck. Like Gilbert [Burns] was saying, I think that was a trap and now I think so too, because I was creating space and he kind of gave my space [away]. I was doing very well on the feet, but I didn't see the takedown. He was so fast. That impressed me."

Check out Moicano’s comments below:

