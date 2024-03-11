Renato Moicano fires ominous four-word warning to his UFC 300 opponent

Renato Moicano vs. Jalin Turner has officially been announced as the final fight for UFC 300 on April 13.

The most anticipated card of the year takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and features a host of title fights, fan favorites, and veterans, all vying to create history as part of one of the biggest pay-per-views in the organization's history.

Dana White confirmed that Moicano vs. Turner is the last fight on the card this week, with the lightweights expected to feature in the middle of the preliminary bouts.

'Money Moicano' heads into the fight in fine form after picking up back-to-back wins over Brad Riddell and Drew Dober. The Brazilian is hoping to secure the victory and win his third fight in a row for just the second time in his UFC career.

For Turner, the 28-year-old recently bounced back from consecutive losses when he stopped the high-flying Bobby Green via first-round KO last December. 'The Tarantula' is aiming to once again find the same consistency that saw him win five fights in a row between 2020 and 2022.

Ahead of their bout in April, Moicano has sent out a warning to his upcoming opponent. The 34-year-old responded to a fan in the comments of his YouTube video and promised Turner that it was not going to be an easy fight.

The fan wrote:

"Jalin Turner gonna find the fook out."

Moicano then responded:

"He is in trouble."

Renato Moicano reacts to Sean O'Malleys victory over Marlon Vera at UFC 299

Sean O'Malley cemented himself as one of the biggest stars in the UFC when he defended his bantamweight title against Marlon Vera this past weekend.

'Sugar' dominated the bout from the off and landed at will on Vera throughout the fight. Whilst he didn't get the finish he had been hoping for, the 29-year-old outlanded and outstruck 'Chito' across all five rounds and was given every round by all three judges.

Reacting to the fight on his YouTube channel, Moicano insisted that O'Malley has earned star status after his performance. He said:

"Sugar Sean O'Malley is a superstar right now...Great performance, a masterclass performance...This guy is the next level. This guy is adjusting, the way he was thinking, it was amazing. The hooks, the knees, the kicks; he made it look easy. It was at least a 50-45 for me. Sean O'Malley just dominated him."

Catch Renato Moicano's comments here: