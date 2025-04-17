Renato Moicano goes scorched on ESPN, Disney+ and more while sounding off on UFC's looming broadcast shake-up: "Fu*k Mickey Mouse"

Renato Moicano recently made his feelings known on several media outlets, including ESPN and Disney+, and weighed in on the UFC's looming broadcast shake-up. He noted that there are appealing options for the promotion should they cut ties with the sports leader and suggested they do so.

Ad

Dana White has been open about the UFC negotiating their broadcast rights deal with ESPN, as well as exploring what other outlets are willing to offer. The new deal could also signal a shift in how the promotion is being consumed, as the pay-per-view model could be a thing of the past, depending on who they sign with.

During the latest episode of Show Me The Money, Moicano sounded off on the UFC's current deal with ESPN due to issues some have experienced during events. 'Money' mentioned that Amazon Prime Video would be the perfect fit for the MMA leader and would be a great outlet for Fight Night cards:

Ad

Trending

"Probably, if you have Amazon Prime, you watch that sh*t for free. At least the Fight Nights, like ESPN. Brother, if they move out, fu*k ESPN, fu*k Disney+, fu*k Hulu, I'm not gonna sign that sh*t my brother. Fu*k you Mickey Mouse... I'm not gonna fu*king sign in to watch ESPN+, but Amazon is the best. I hope they go [there]. That's a very valid point, I don't like Netflix either... Because they cannot compete with something like Netflix. That's just unbelivable, that's a media outlet."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the full episode featuring Renato Moicano's comments below (55:00):

Ad

Renato Moicano explains the advantage UFC has over rival promotions

Renato Moicano also explained the UFC's advantage over its rival promotions regarding their broadcast deals.

During the aforementioned episode, Moicano discussed the lack of exposure from his teammate Kayla Harrison's past PFL bouts. 'Money' mentioned that the UFC has always ensured their product is not hard to find and believes that it has resulted in their popularity:

Ad

"Back in the day for me, it was very hard to watch PFL. So, the only fight of Kayla was [UFC 300], the same day that I fought. So, I didn't watch really... Because like I said, the same thing with [Patricio] Pitbull, man, it was so complicated to watch Bellator... It was not easy to watch, so that's why UFC takes over." [53:38]

Ad

Check out a clip of Dana White discussing the UFC's broadcast rights negotiations below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.