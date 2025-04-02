Renato Moicano joins in as Belal Muhammad trolls Jack Della Maddalena with savage Spirit Airlines jab

Spirit Airlines, a once-bankrupt aviation company, recently came up during Belal Muhammad's attempt to poke fun at his upcoming opponent, Jack Della Maddalena.

Spirit Airlines is an ultra low-cost airline company, headquartered in Dania Beach. It filed for bankruptcy in late 2024 before re-emerging last month.

Rumors spread that Della Maddalena was doing a fundraiser for his team to travel to Canada for UFC 315. After the Australian fighter's bold claim about a first-round finish, Muhammad savagely responded by referencing the rumored fundraising and mentioning Spirit Airlines.

Seemingly impressed by the welterweight champion's trolling, UFC lightweight Renato Moicano reacted:

"Brother imaging flying out Australia in spirit airlines!!! Not even 10 bitcoin would make me do that," Moicano wrote on X.

The lightweight contender, who publicly endorses the Austrian school of economics, believes that bitcoins are the future.

As for his professional career, Renato Moicano has not fought since his loss to Islam Makhachev in their lightweight title fight at UFC 311 on short notice. The 35-year-old was on a four-fight winning streak before the loss.

Renato Moicano names the contender who can dethrone Belal Muhammad

Sean Brady recently defeated Leon Edwards at UFC London and bagged the No. 1 spot in the welterweight rankings. Brady, whose only loss is to Belal Muhammad, is confident a rematch would be different.

During a recent episode of his Show Me The Money Podcast, Renato Moicano asserted that Muhammad is looking unbeatable in the division and claimed that Brady will be an easier matchup for Muhammad.

As such, he pointed out how to defeat the welterweight champion:

"That's why I think to beat Belal Muhammad now, you have to have good distance, a good size, be tall. Keep on the range, you know? Because cardio-wise, like you're saying, we saw his training. He's doing the conditioning. Nobody works harder than him," said Moicano.

In this scenario, Moicano believes wrestling cannot be used against Muhammad, and so a fighter like Carlos Prates is the best bet against 'Remember the Name'.

"So I think, like, right now, where he's at, outwrestling him is not going to be an option. So you need to knock him out. That's what I think. And maybe, maybe it's because I want another Brazilian to have the shot at the belt, but I think Carlos Prates is a solid guy to beat Belal Muhammad," Moicano added.

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below (34:31):

