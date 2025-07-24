Renato Moicano recalls UFC brass contacting him after turning down $200,000 lawsuit payout: "It's not about you brother"

Renato Moicano recently recounted a conversation with UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell, who urged him to accept the lawsuit settlement money, which Moicano had initially declined.For context, one of the UFC antitrust lawsuits (Le vs. Zuffa LLC) reached a settlement agreement of $375 million last year. Eligible fighters were set to receive an average compensation of nearly $250,000. However, Moicano is among those who have chosen not to accept the payout.In a recent episode of Show Me The Podcast, the Brazilian explained his reasons for this decision, saying:&quot;I shouldn't say that, but even Hunter [Campbell] called me and said, 'Hey, take the f**king money.' And I said, 'Hunter, it's not about you, brother. Don't worry too much. I don't care about what you think or Dana White thinks. I don't care.' It's about what I believe. So, it's not for the UFC for sure. I could not care less. That's the truth.&quot;Check out Renato Moicano's comments below (11:26):Aljamain Sterling wants Renato Moicano to donate UFC lawsuit payout money to Funk HarborMany fans, along with several UFC fighters, were surprised when Renato Moicano turned down the compensation money offered to him. Notably, Aljamain Sterling seized this opportunity and suggested to the Brazilian fighter that he should accept the money and donate it to &quot;Funk Harbor&quot;.In a post on X, Sterling wrote:&quot;Brother, just accept it, and donate it to my company, Funk Harbor. My company is happy to take extra working capital and keep growing the brand. 🤷🏾‍♂️ Show me the money!!!!&quot;Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below:Alongside his career as a UFC fighter, Sterling runs a liquor business called Funk Harbor Rum. He launched the company in 2023, and with that, Sterling aims to capture the essence of Caribbean tradition with its authentic flavors.