Renato Moicano responds to a fan calling Chael Sonnen "one of the founding fathers of America"

Renato Moicano's post-fight interview antics continue to generate buzz, this time sparking a humorous exchange with a fan regarding UFC veteran Chael Sonnen.

Following his win at UFC Vegas 85, Moicano made wild announcements about his father's newborn baby as well as his desire to join SWAT and help clean up the streets in the U.S.

This caught the attention of Sonnen, who discussed it in a recent YouTube video. The Brazilian then responded with a reaction video of his own.

A fan, taking the opportunity for humor, commented on Moicano's video, sarcastically claiming:

"If you actually studied American history, you'd know that my uncle Chael Sonnen was one of the founding fathers of America."

Moicano, ever the good sport, played along and responded:

"I must have skipped that class brother"

Renato Moicano unleashes an expletive tirade, calls out Paddy Pimblett and Beneil Dariush

Renato Moicano made waves beyond the octagon, launching a fiery callout at a recent Cage Fury Fighting Championships event. While commentating alongside John Morgan, the UFC lightweight went on an expletive-laden rant targeting Paddy Pimblett and Beneil Dariush.

Moicano directed his initial barrage towards Pimblett, saying:

“Give me the microphone right now because I have something to say. Hey Paddy Pimblett, you are f*****g b***h. I will beat your f*****g **s. I am sorry for cursing on national TV but this guy sucks. And let me tell you something, UFC doesn’t have the ba**s to put me against him."

Shifting his focus, Moicano addressed recent comments by No. 7-ranked Dariush, who claimed superiority over him in all aspects of the game. Moicano issued a bold challenge, inviting Dariush to prove himself in Brazil:

"Somebody just text me, Beneil Dariush is say he’s better than me in every aspect of the game. There is only [one] way to prove, if UFC doesn’t have the ba**s to put me against Paddy Pimblett, Beneil Dariush prove yourself [in] Brazil against the ‘Money Man’ Moicano.”

