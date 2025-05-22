Renato Moicano theorizes why Charles Oliveira is fighting Ilia Topuria for UFC title over Arman Tsarukyan 

Charles Oliveira is set for another shot at the lightweight title, this time against Ilia Topuria for the vacant championship in the main event of UFC 317. Recently, Renato Moicano discussed why Oliveira was chosen for this title shot over Arman Tsarukyan.

While 'do Bronx' is currently ranked second in the UFC lightweight division, Tsarukyan holds the position of top contender. Additionally, the Armenian defeated Oliveira by split decision in their last fight. Despite this victory, Tsarukyan did not get the opportunity to compete for the vacant lightweight title against Topuria.

In a recent conversation on The Ariel Helwani Show, Moicano asserted that Oliveira's popularity has greatly influenced the decision to book fighters for the vacant lightweight title fight at UFC 317, saying:

"I think [Arman Tsarukyan] should be fighting with Topuria because if you see, this is a sport. I think he should be the No. 1 contender. I think he should fight for the belt against Ilia Topuria. But I think Charles Oliveira has a lot more charisma. I think Charles has got a lot more followers, people like Charles a lot better, so that's why Charles is fighting for the belt."

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below:

In his previous chance at the vacant lightweight title, Oliveira defeated Michael Chandler to claim the belt at UFC 262. He successfully defended it once against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 before being stripped of the title for missing weight at UFC 274.

Charles Oliveira issues knockout threat to Ilia Topuria ahead of their fight

Ilia Topuria is undefeated in the UFC. In his last two fights, 'El Matador' knocked out UFC featherweight legends Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. Still, Charles Oliveira is unfazed by the potential threats that Topuria may pose in their impending fight.

Recently, in a conversation with Full Violence, Oliveira expressed confidence in getting a knockout victory at UFC 317 and said:

"It’s a great fight, he [Topuria] is a great fighter, but I don’t need to prove anything to anyone about who I am, what I've done in the fight business. This fight came at a huge opportunity. I will knock out this guy. That’s for real."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:

