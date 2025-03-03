Renowned MMA coach makes feelings known on the possibility of his highly-touted son joining Dana White's UFC: "I look at my son as a corporation" 

A renowned MMA coach recently made his feelings known on the possibility of his son joining Dana White's UFC in the future. His son is a highly-touted fighter competing in the PFL and has achieved a great deal of success in his career so far.

Ad

Antonio McKee is a very well respected coach in MMA and has been instrumental in his son, A.J.'s development and success. He began his career in Bellator, where he was one of Scott Coker's top homegrown stars, and made a name for himself by submitting Patricio 'Pitbull' in the Grand Prix final to become the new featherweight champion.

During his latest appearance on MMA legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's JAXXON PODCAST, McKee responded when asked whether the UFC could be next for his son. He mentioned that he views A.J. from a different lens being both a coach and parent and noted that he will do what is best for his career and life:

Ad

Trending

"I don't look at my son as my son now. I look at my son as a corporation and I gotta do what's best for the company because his employees [are] his dad, his sister, his mom. You guys just don't know the type of demeanor and personality that he has cause he's not at the clubs partying and he's not out b*nging a bunch of broads. He's really dedicated to his craft."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Antonio McKee's comments regarding whether his son, A.J. will join Dana White's UFC in the future below:

Ad

Antonio McKee discusses being both coach and parent while evaluating A.J. possibly joining Dana White's UFC

Antonio McKee also discussed what it's been like being both a coach and parent, especially when evaluating A.J. possibly joining Dana White's UFC.

During the aforementioned appearance, McKee highlighted the importance of making the correct decision as it pertains to his son and mentioned that money isn't the deciding factor in whether he would join the UFC should he depart the PFL:

Ad

"I gotta take my emotions out of it, and so I can make the right decisions because I've done some things in the past and said some things that discredited me and him for who we really are. Because like you said, if you talk to anybody that knows him, they'll tell you great things about me. I don't care about the money, I care about the changes and the passion."

Ad

Check out the full episode featuring Antonio McKee's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.