"Rented it"- Michael Chandler mocks Conor McGregor after 'Notorious' hands Lamborghini keys to Rico DiSciullo without knowing if he could drive

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest superstar ever to grace the UFC octagon and has established himself among the highest-earning athletes in the world. A testament to his financial success, the Irishman recently let Rico DiSciullo take his Lamborghini for a spin without knowing if the MMA prospect could drive.

McGregor is currently coaching opposite Michael Chandler in the ongoing season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). The Irishman has a team of lightweight and bantamweight prospects under his wing, whereas 'Iron' is tutoring a team of UFC veterans of the same weight class.

In a recent behind-the-scenes video posted by the @UltimateFighter on Twitter, Conor McGregor gives one of his teammates, Rico DiSciullo, a chance to drive around in his grey Lamborghini Huracan. In a piece-to-camera after the expensive joy ride, 'The Notorious' claimed he didn't know if DiSciullo could drive and said:

"He took off in the thing. I was a little bit nervous as well because I don't know whether he can drive or not."

While Conor McGregor is known to zip around in fast cars, and it isn't surprising to see him let his teammate take it for a spin, Michael Chandler isn't convinced that the Irishman owns the car. He took to Twitter and claimed:

"Conor rented it."

Team Conor McGregor vs. Team Michael Chandler: Rico DiSciullo stops Hunter Azure to bag first win for the Irishman on TUF 31

Conor McGregor can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The Irishman narrowly avoided letting team Michael Chandler secure a clean 8-0 sweep over his team thanks to Rico DiSciullo's stunning comeback win against Hunter Azure.

On episode 8 of TUF 31, DiSciullo secured a spot for himself in the show's semi-final round. While the prospect looked like he was in trouble in the opening round of the fight, DiSciullo put on a striking clinic to repel Azure and secured a TKO via a devastating double hammer fist in the second round. Before TUF, DiSciullo had won five of his last six fights, with four coming via finish or stoppage.

Conor McGregor was understandably over the moon to see his fighter get his hand raised and celebrated by joyously lapping the octagon. He soon channeled his happiness into trash-talking and blasted Chandler's entire team. However, cooler heads prevailed, and the matter was soon resolved.

Next week, Roosevelt Roberts and Austin Hubbard of Team Michael Chandler will go head-to-head in a lightweight semi-final contest.