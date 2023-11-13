Reported ranking update could mean Francis Ngannou fights for a title next

In October, Francis Ngannou sent the fighting world into a frenzy as he gave the WBC and lineal world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury his toughest fight in recent times, which included a third-round knockdown as well.

Although 'The Predator' lost the fight by a controversial split decision, many felt the early knockdown should have swayed the result in the Cameroonian's favor.

Tyson Fury is next slated to face Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed showdown, but an eventual rematch against the former UFC heavyweight champion seems inevitable, given how their first meeting was received.

While the first fight took place in a professional capacity, the WBC title wasn't on the line for the event since Ngannou wasn't on the organization's rankings. However, things might be a bit different in the potential rematch.

According to boxing reporter Michael Benson, with WBC's upcoming ranking update, the heavyweight title would be on the line for a potential Ngannou vs. Fury rematch:

"Francis Ngannou is expected to be confirmed in the top ten of the WBC’s heavyweight rankings during their convention this coming week. This will mean that the WBC heavyweight world title would be on the line in a potential Tyson Fury rematch."

Furthermore, during an interview after the boxing super fight, Ngannou's coach, Dewey Cooper, also shared a tidbit from his conversation with the WBC president, Mauricio Sulaiman, speculating about his pupil possibly breaking into the WBC top 10.

Eddie Hern pegs Anthony Joshua to knock out Francis Ngannou

Matchroom Boxing head honcho Eddie Hearn was among the many baffled by Tyson Fury's lackluster performance against Francis Ngannou. During an interview with DAZN's Claudia Trejos, the 44-year-old went on an absolute rant on the boxing champion.

Per the promoter, Fury's undisputed clash against Oleksandr Usyk is now barely marketable, and the lineal heavyweight champion should instead rematch 'The Predator'.

Hern also had another proposal, a super fight between former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and the MMA superstar, which he thinks would be an easy night for the Brit:

"Ngannou just beat him [Fury]. You've got to give him the rematch or let 'AJ' in Fury's career. Six rounds is all we need there... If Fury has to fight Usyk, let 'AJ' deal with Ngannou. Three rounds is all we need there."

Catch Eddie Hearn's comments below (1:15):

