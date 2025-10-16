Reports: Andrew Tate set to face actor-turned-boxer in boxing debut at Misfits 23

Andrew Tate is allegedly scheduled to enter the squared circle for the first time against an American celebrity turned boxer at Misfits 23.Earlier this year, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported on X that Misfits Boxing would announce Tate's participation in a heavyweight contest at the end of the year, following their 'Ring of Thrones' card in August. Media outlet Mirror has now revealed that the 38-year-old will face actor-turned-boxer Chase DeMoor in the main event of Misfits Boxing 23 on Dec. 20 at Dubai's Coca Cola Arena.DeMoor holds a professional boxing record of four wins, two losses, and one draw. He competed five times this year, including a heavyweight title fight against Natan Marcon at Misfits Boxing 22 in August. The 29-year-old retained his belt by securing a second-round TKO victory. In his most recent boxing outing at Con Todo Menos Miedo last month in Tijuana, Mexico, DeMoor's bout with Efrain Carranza Gonzalez ended in a majority draw.Meanwhile, Tate has an impressive kickboxing background with a record of 76 wins (32 knockouts), nine losses, and one draw. He is also a four-time kickboxing world champion with an MMA resume of two wins and one defeat. Additionally, Tate is aiming to compete on the UFC White House card next year in June.When Andrew Tate extended his support for a UFC superstarAndrew tate and his brother Tristan attended the UFC 313 pay-per-view card earlier this year at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and witnessed Alex Pereira lose his light heavyweight crown to Magomedov Ankalaev.Tate spoke to Clocknloaded a few days after the event and expressed his admiration for Pereira, wishing him a successful comeback. Additionally, he disclosed that he and Pereira were expected to face each other in kickboxing. Nevertheless, their matchup never happened:''Pereira's an OG. Pereira fought Sahak Parparyan, and I was supposed to fight Pereira a long time ago, but he ended up fighting Sahak instead back in the It’s Showtime days. So him and I have been fighting way back when. He's been around, he knows the game, he understands. So I think he already knows exactly what to do. The world loves him, he knows that. Yeah, the world loves him. He's a loved guy. He'll be back.'' [0:57 of the interview]Pereira faced Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 320 at the same venue earlier this month and reclaimed his 205-pound belt by knocking out the Dagestani fighter in the opening round.