Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley were reportedly administered drug tests on fight night 

The combat sports rumor mill was rife with whispers that suggested that Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley would not be subjected to drug tests going into their fight.

However, recent reports suggest that the fighters who competed at the Showtime PPV were, in fact, tested for performance-enhancing drugs. What's more, the results of the tests are due to be released sometime soon.

Prominent MMA journalist Mike Bohn recently took to Twitter in a bid to offer fans some insight into the testing conditions of the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight. He also revealed that a number of fighters on the card were tested the same way as the two main event stars.

"Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley were in fact drug tested on fight night, per Ohio commission documents. Results should return in the coming days. Serrano, Mercado, Conwell and Rubio were the other names test on #PaulWoodley," wrote Mike Bohn on social media.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley were initially slated to skip drug testing

There was a lot of talk regarding drug testing in the build-up to the fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. The Ohio State Athletic Commission, which was overseeing the fight, was not scheduled to administer drug tests to athletes.

Mike Bohn's initial tweet, which stood true at the time, suggested that the Ohio State Athletic Commission had no intentions of testing the fighters.

However, in the wake of a significant amount of backlash from fans and allegations of PED usage by Tyron Woodley over Jake Paul, the commission thought it best to conduct the tests.

The Ohio State Athletic Commission typically only tests the fighters competing in title fights, meaning that Amanda Serrano and Yamileth Mercado were the only ones who were meant to be subjected to drug tests.

However, the commission decided to rework its policy, testing the likes of Charles Conwell, Juan Carlos Rubio, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley as well. Whether the change is temporary or permanent is something that remains to be seen.

