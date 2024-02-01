"Resort has gym" - Michael Chandler channels inner Conor McGregor in response to fan's query

Michael Chandler recently utilized a Conor McGregor reference to hilariously respond to a fan on social media.

Earlier this week, Chandler went on X and called out McGregor about their fight expected to occur later this year. ‘Iron’ told the Dublin native to get off his yacht and start training, leading to the latter responding by saying:

“Yacht has gym.”

McGregor’s comment went viral, and Chandler seemed to appreciate the wordplay, as he recently referenced the message. Earlier today, ‘Iron’ started a social media exchange with a fan by sharing this message on X:

“Headed to Mexico…looking for a tight, light blue Speedo, anyone know where I can get one?”

The fan responded by referencing Chandler’s training camp for his upcoming fight against McGregor:

“Thought u we’re in fight camp?”

Chandler capitalized on the opportunity to reference McGregor’s previously mentioned comments about training on a yacht:

“Resort Has Gym”

Chandler made his UFC debut in January 2021 following a legendary run in Bellator. Since then, Chandler has become a massive superstar due to his action-packed performances in the octagon. ‘Iron’ last fought in November 2022, losing against Dustin Poirier by third-round submission.

Meanwhile, McGregor hasn’t fought since suffering a gruesome leg injury against Poirier in July 2021. Following a lengthy recovery process, McGregor attempted to make his highly-anticipated return in 2023 before being denied by USADA, postponing his next fight to 2024.

When are Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler fighting?

In late 2023, Conor McGregor announced he would fight Michael Chandler on June 29 in the UFC 302 main event. The excitement from fans for the long-awaited fight date was short-lived, as Dana White shut down the rumors by saying nothing was official.

Therefore, the MMA community has maintained hope that McGregor vs. Chandler will headline the highly anticipated UFC 300 on April 13. The event has been stacked with talent, but a main event hasn’t officially been announced, leading to fans wondering what the matchup could be.

It’s unclear when McGregor and Chandler will meet inside the octagon. The UFC superstars coached against each other on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 last year, intensifying their rivalry for a must-see fight in 2024.

