"Respect" - Conor McGregor sends prayers Max Holloway's way after old rival tears up addressing Maui Wildfires

Conor McGregor recently reacted after Max Holloway teared up while addressing the Maui Wildfires in Hawaii.

There is mutual respect between the past opponents, and Conor McGregor sent his prayers for the people who are currently being affected by the tragic wildfires. During his pre-fight media availability ahead of his bout with 'The Korean Zombie' this weekend at UFC Singapore, 'Blessed' got emotional when describing the sad aftermath. He mentioned he is dedicating his walkout to Maui:

"It's a tough thing, man. I just shared on my story about how some people ended up passing away...So, it's just tough, man. Those guys, they're the real heroes now, they're going through it and my walkout song is gonna be a dedication to them."

Conor McGregor took notice of Max Holloway's emotional address and reposted it to his Twitter account along with a message. The former two-division UFC champion shared his gratitude towards his former foe for his address and for continuing to compete during a difficult time, writing:

"Respect, Max! Prayers up for the people of Maui!"

Tweet in response to Max Holloway

Max Holloway's address will hopefully inspire the residents of Hawaii and hopefully bring more awareness to relief efforts in Maui.

Conor McGregor says his bout with Michael Chandler is realistic for December

Conor McGregor's highly anticipated UFC return could still very well be a realistic possibility for this year.

'The Notorious' recently took to Twitter, where he provided an optimistic update regarding the status of his return bout against Michael Chandler. The two coached on the most recent season of The Ultimate Fighter, but there was no official date announced for their bout on the finale.

Many fans and media have speculated that the Irishman not being in the USADA testing pool could postpone the fight to next year.

The former two-division champion revealed that being postponed until 2024 might not be the case as he is still looking to return this year. He tweeted an update with December as the target and noted that there's hope once again, writing:

"December is back on the table!"

Tweet regarding UFC return