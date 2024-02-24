“Respect people’s time” - Fan fury erupts on social media after PFL vs. Bellator card starts "over 40 minutes" late from advertised time

Fans are frustrated with the PFL vs. Bellator event not starting on time.

Today represents a special moment in the history of the Professional Fighters League as they hold their first joint event with Bellator. The intriguing event features eleven fights in an outside venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

PFL vs. Bellator was scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. ET, but the broadcast began at noon. Many MMA fans tuned in to find the commentators advertising the fight card, with the first bout starting at roughly 12:45 p.m. ET.

PFL has a reputation for their events being slow-paced, leading to fans voicing their frustration on X earlier today:

“I'm respectfully asking @PFLMMA to advertise their preshows as such. Don't tell us fights are starting at noon and then hit us with a preshow instead. Respect people's time. Over 40 minutes and counting with no fights.”

“This company is going bankrupt for sure advertising this card as a super card and putting it on PPV is hilarious. Now they can’t even start the card because there aren’t any fans in the arena.”

“PFL is too busy giving us leg length measurements and punch speeds to address their long-standing pacing problem.”

“Bellator should cancel this deal.”

“I was wondering what the hold up was”

“Okay yeah this is ridiculous lol @PFLMMA”

Who is fighting on the PFL vs. Bellator pay-per-view main card?

The PFL vs. Bellator pay-per-view main card features five matchups with one fighter from each promotion. The final two fights of the night will be “champion vs. champion” fights, as the heavyweight and middleweight thrones will be on the line.

In the main event, Ryan Bader returns to the heavyweight division to face 2023 PFL champion Renan Fereira. There will be added stakes in this hard-hitting matchup, as the winner will take on Francis Ngannou later this year.

As for the co-main event, the undefeated Johnny Eblen looks to further solidify himself as a top-three middleweight fighter on the planet. To do so, Eblen must get through 2023 PFL champion Impa Kasanganay, who is riding a six-fight win streak.

The PFL vs. Bellator pay-per-view main card will also feature the following three fights - Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Jackson (welterweight), Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov (heavyweight), and Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero (light heavyweight).