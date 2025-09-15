  • home icon
"Respect. What sportsmanship," "Jon Jones would never" - Fans react as Terence Crawford hands back Canelo Alvarez’s belts in front of family

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 15, 2025 02:57 GMT
Fans react to Terence Crawford handing Canelo Alvarez his belts after win. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Terence Crawford picked up a historic win in Las Vegas and followed it with a gesture that reminded everyone what respect in boxing looks like. After becoming the first undisputed three-weight champion of the four-belt era by defeating Canelo Alvarez, Crawford gave the Mexican star his title belts back in front of his family.

Crawford controlled the pace, outworked Alvarez, and left Allegiant Stadium with the WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF titles. The achievement capped an already remarkable career as he continues to separate himself from his era’s champions.

Check out the video below:

Crawford’s gesture after the fight struck a chord with fans. One fan reacted:

"Respect. What sportsmanship!"

Meanwhile, other fans wrote:

"Jon Jones would never."
"I don’t care for boxing, but I watched this fight and Crawford seems like a stand-up guy. Always level-headed in his interview. Respectful guy!"
"Canelo is my favorite fighter, but I think Crawford is up there with him."
"Two kings showing pure sport, it’s so good to see."
"Crawford is a real one man. A man who never got his full credit until the very end of his career. What a story. Crawford is above Floyd Mayweather on the all-time list."
"Champions behaving like champions."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Terence Crawford handing Canelo Alvarez his belts after win. [Screenshots courtesy: @standemup on Instagram]

Alvarez, who had carried the super middleweight division for nearly five years, accepted defeat with dignity. As for Crawford, he will receive new versions of the belts after the win.

Ilia Topuria pushes for Terence Crawford clash after the American's win over Canelo Alvarez

Ilia Topuria wasted little time in renewing his interest in a boxing match with Terence Crawford after the American’s victory over Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. The undefeated UFC lightweight champion had already stirred debate during fight week by insisting he could stop Crawford in a ring.

Crawford dismissed the chatter, but Topuria views the moment as a chance to cross over like Conor McGregor once did. Topuria took to X to react to Crawford's initial dismissive remarks after the fight, writing:

“First, he calls me drunk… then he walks out to MY song. Crawford, whenever you want, I’ll teach you how to dance that mariachi in the ring. And Canelo, I’ll save you a round after him.”
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
