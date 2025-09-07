  • home icon
  "Shouldn't repeat McGregor's mistakes" - Fans react as Ilia Topuria muses about a potential fight with Terence Crawford

"Shouldn't repeat McGregor's mistakes" - Fans react as Ilia Topuria muses about a potential fight with Terence Crawford

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Sep 07, 2025 03:43 GMT
Fans react to a potential matchup between Ilia Topuria (left) and Terence Crawford (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Fans react to a potential matchup between Ilia Topuria (left) and Terence Crawford (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]

Combat sports fans across the globe have taken notice of Ilia Topuria teasing a potential fight with Terence Crawford. While some backed Topuria, others predicted the undefeated boxer's victory.

Topuria recently took to X and uploaded a picture of him meeting Crawford. He captioned the post:

''Who wins in a fight?''
Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''You shouldn't repeat [Conor] McGregor's mistakes''

Another said:

''Easily Terence Crawford I don’t care that Ilia is an MMA fighter, Terence has wrestling and boxing, Ilia doesn’t even throw kicks so that’s not an advantage for him at all''

Other fans wrote:

''MMA rules? You already know. Ilia got the grappling and those nasty hooks. Pure boxing though? Crawford's that dude. Gotta know what cage we playing in first champ''
''Bud has the size and boxing with a little bit of a wrestling background so honestly it's closer than people think but I've got Ilia still''
Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @Topuriailia on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @Topuriailia on X]

Topuria quickly rose to prominence by displaying his striking prowess inside the octagon, knocking out Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway at UFC 298 and UFC 308, respectively. In his most recent MMA outing at UFC 317 in June, the Georgian-Spaniard captured the vacant lightweight gold by viciously knocking out Charles Oliveira in the opening round. As a result, the 28-year-old became the 10th UFC fighter to win belts in two weight classes.

When Ilia Topuria voiced his desire to face winner of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford

Canelo Alvarez is set to defend his WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF super middleweight titles against Terence Crawford on Sep. 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In a conversation with Kyle Forgeard of Nelk Boys earlier this year, reigning UFC lightweight kingpin Ilia Topuria opened up about his boxing dreams, expressing his wish to face the winner of the Alvarez-Crawford fight:

''Even if I still have fights with the UFC, you can always ask to go to boxing...I would love to go against the winner of Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. Canelo, because he was my idol. There's always respect for everyone, but I have to try. Why not?... Maybe I'll be the first [UFC fighter] to get a world title in boxing. Let's go, Turki Alalshikh. I would love it.'' [21:42 of the interview]
About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

