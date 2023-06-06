"Retired MMA pensioners" - KSI insults Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, and others in latest jibe at Jake Paul

Social media star-turned-boxer KSI has taken yet another jibe at his arch-nemesis Jake Paul while calling out Tommy Fury.

The Brit and 'The Problem Child' have maintained a feud over the past five years. While they have failed to enter the squared circle against each other so far, they are in a constant war of words in an attempt to make the fight happen.

KSI was seen in the squared circle last month against Joe Fournier. On the night, 'JJ' was awarded a second-round KO, however, the knockout came as a result of an illegal elbow and the result of the fight was later overturned into a no-contest.

Troydan @Troydan KSI knocks out Joe Fournier for the win with an illegal elbow in the second round KSI knocks out Joe Fournier for the win with an illegal elbow in the second round https://t.co/it6UmIYId8

Since his last fight, the Brit has been trying to book a fight against Tommy Fury but it seems like 'TNT' hasn't signed the contract yet. The 29-year-old recently took to Twitter to publicly call out Fury to sign the contract. In the tweet, 'JJ' also took shots at Jake Paul and called the opponents he won against, "retired MMA pensioners." He said:

"What you waiting for @tommytntfury? Sign the damn contract and let me show you the difference between me and that fraud who only wins against retired mma pensioners"

ksi @KSI



Sign the damn contract and let me show you the difference between me and that fraud who only wins against retired mma pensioners What you waiting for @tommytntfury Sign the damn contract and let me show you the difference between me and that fraud who only wins against retired mma pensioners What you waiting for @tommytntfury? Sign the damn contract and let me show you the difference between me and that fraud who only wins against retired mma pensioners

Jake Paul is unsure of himself, claims KSI

During an appearance on The MMA Hour last month, the Brit made a bold claim about potentially fighting Jake Paul. While the fans are eagerly waiting to see the two enter the squared circle, it looks like the fight won't happen.

According to KSI, 'The Problem Child' has lost all of his confidence after suffering his maiden pro-boxing defeat at the hands of Tommy Fury earlier this year. While claiming that Paul does not want to fight him anymore, 'JJ' said this to Ariel Helwani:

"He does not want to fight me man. It is a humongous fight, but he doesn't want to fight bro. After [the loss] to Tommy Fury, he lost all confidence. He left B.J. Flores. And he's gone back to... what's his old [trainer]? Shane Mosley."

"He's gone back to him. He's unsure of himself. I think if he beat Tommy Fury, he'd be like, 'Yeah. KSI, let's go.' But now, because of him losing to Tommy Fury, he's like, 'Ah. I don't wanna fight him right now.' Because he knows, I beat him, that is it for him. It's over. He can't. Who else is going to care about who he fights?"

Catch KSI's comments below (20:50):

Poll : 0 votes