"Retire him UFC" - Fans and pros erupt as Michael Morales demolishes Gilbert Burns at UFC Vegas 1060

Michael Morales has officially arrived as a bona fide contender in the welterweight division following his first-round TKO win over former title challenger Gilbert Burns. The pair clashed in the main event of UFC Vegas 106, with the 40-year-old 'Durinho' hoping to prove that age was just a number. However, Morales secured a second consecutive TKO win in the octagon, leaving fans stunned with his devastating striking power.
With Burns now on a four-fight losing streak, some fans also believe that the UFC legend should call time on his career. Footage of the finish was uploaded to X by the official UFC account, who wrote:
"Wasted no time with this one. Michael Morales gets the first round finish"
Check out the footage below:
One fan heavily criticized the Brazilian's performance, stating that the promotion should "retire" the former title challenger:
"Burns didn't even try, dude just gave up, retire him UFC"
Many fans were left unimpressed by Burns' showing, and reacted with the following:
"Burns is officially washed"
"Perhaps it's time for Burns
"Made quick work of him"
"Gilbert gave up, showed up for a paycheck"
Other fans believe Morales is a potential future champion:
"New champ contender?"
Check out the fan reactions below:
UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili was on hand to share his thoughts about the main event result. 'The Machine' wrote:
"Wow Michael Morales he is [the] real deal"
The 25-year-old now holds six wins in the octagon, including four finishes.