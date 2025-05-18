"Retire him UFC" - Fans and pros erupt as Michael Morales demolishes Gilbert Burns at UFC Vegas 1060

Michael Morales has officially arrived as a bona fide contender in the welterweight division following his first-round TKO win over former title challenger Gilbert Burns. The pair clashed in the main event of UFC Vegas 106, with the 40-year-old 'Durinho' hoping to prove that age was just a number. However, Morales secured a second consecutive TKO win in the octagon, leaving fans stunned with his devastating striking power.

With Burns now on a four-fight losing streak, some fans also believe that the UFC legend should call time on his career. Footage of the finish was uploaded to X by the official UFC account, who wrote:

"Wasted no time with this one. Michael Morales gets the first round finish"

Check out the footage below:

One fan heavily criticized the Brazilian's performance, stating that the promotion should "retire" the former title challenger:

"Burns didn't even try, dude just gave up, retire him UFC"

Many fans were left unimpressed by Burns' showing, and reacted with the following:

"Burns is officially washed"

"Perhaps it's time for Burns

"Made quick work of him"

"Gilbert gave up, showed up for a paycheck"

Other fans believe Morales is a potential future champion:

"New champ contender?"

Check out the fan reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to Gilbert Burns losing to Michael Morales

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili was on hand to share his thoughts about the main event result. 'The Machine' wrote:

"Wow Michael Morales he is [the] real deal"

The 25-year-old now holds six wins in the octagon, including four finishes.

