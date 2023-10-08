"Return of the Disrespected" - Bobby Green shocks the UFC world with lightning-fast 33-second KO of Grant Dawson

Bobby Green continues to shock the world with impressive performances in fights that he is ‘not supposed’ to win. ‘King’ took on rising contender Grant Dawson in the main event of UFC Vegas 80 and made quick work of the 29-year-old with a 33-second finish.

Heading into the fight, Bobby Green was a massive +360 underdog and had won one of his last four fights. Meanwhile, Dawson was riding a nine-fight undefeated streak in the UFC. He was coming off an impressive win over another rising contender, Damir Ismagulov in his last outing.

Green derailed Dawson’s momentum with a clean left cross that sent him crashing to the canvas and followed up with a few shots before the referee stepped in to stop the action. The fight ended in the least probable way imagined by the MMA community.

Bobby Green refuses to call out the next opponent, wants to fight in December

A win over a streaking and ranked opponent like Grant Dawson guarantees a step-up in competition for Bobby Green. But during the octagon interview, ‘King’ refused to call out any particular fighter and stated that he wants to make a comeback in December. He said:

“I don’t want to call shots, I want to call a date. I wanted to fight in December. I wanted to be the most active fighter this year.”

