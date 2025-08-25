‘Reug Reug’ honored to be part of school curriculum in Senegal: “It’s incredible”

ONE Championship heavyweight Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane of Senegal, the division’s reigning and undisputed MMA world champion, recently discovered that kids in his home country are being taught about his achievements in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Kane made history last year when he became his nation’s first-ever MMA world champion, after beating previously undefeated Russian ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin via split decision and shocking the world.

‘Reug Reug’ talked about being part of the Senegalese school curriculum. He told ONE Championship:

“It’s incredible. What an honor it is for a sportsman to achieve in life. I strive to be the greatest sportsman I can be, but to be on school papers is something I could never dream of.”

He further added:

“Yes, all of our footballing heroes we have learned about [are part of the educational curriculum]. We have had so many. In combat sports, Senegalese wrestling is such a huge part of our culture, and this was my education. I ate, drank, and slept learning about these stars and dreaming of becoming one. Now I’m not ashamed to say I’m the greatest of them all.”

‘Reug Reug’ is ready to bring even more honor to Senegal when he returns to action later this year.

Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane to rematch Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 173 blockbuster in Tokyo

‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane will run it back with Russian rival Anatoly ‘Sladkiy’ Malykhin to prove that his first victory was no fluke. The heavyweight behemoths are ready to go to war for the right to be called the undisputed ONE heavyweight MMA world champion.

Kane and Malykhin will battle at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will go down live at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, November 16.

Fans in North America can check out watch.onefc.com for more information on how to catch the event live.

