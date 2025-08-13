‘Reug Reug’ now fighting for something more than himself: "Providing for my daughter is even more important"

Fatherhood has transformed ONE heavyweight MMA world champion 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane in ways he never imagined. After welcoming a baby girl into this world, the Senegalese powerhouse now carries a deeper motivation in his pursuit of greatness.Kane's inspiring ascent to become Africa's first world champion in ONE Championship is truly commendable.While humbled by that life-changing achievement, 'Reug Reug' admits becoming a father has added a more profound meaning to his life. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 33-year-old athlete stated in a ONE Championship interview:&quot;If you know me, you know I train, eat, and sleep. This is my life. But now, providing for my daughter is even more important. We always want to give our kids the life we didn’t have, and I have built her a new house in the capital where she can grow up comfortably and happily.&quot;'Reug Reug' now finds himself with a whole new purpose entering his highly-awaited rematch with Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.On November 16, these two larger-than-life heavyweights will rekindle their rivalry in one of the most stacked cards of the year inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.'Reug Reug' has already proven that nothing is impossible for those who work hard. But with a newfound inspiration in his life, the Senegalese giant is ready to scale greater heights.Reug Reug eager to leave a lasting legacy for his daughter'Reug Reug' has always fought not just for himself, but also for his entire country and culture.But after becoming a father, Kane now also wants to set an example for her offspring and leave her with a legacy that she could be proud of.&quot;I want my daughter to know her dad is a warrior and one of the greatest combat sports athletes in history,&quot; he expressed in the same interview with ONE.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest updates on Reug Reug vs. Malykhin II.