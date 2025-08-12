‘Reug Reug’ looks to leave a lasting impression: “I want my daughter to know her dad is a warrior”

Becoming a father has given ONE heavyweight MMA world champion 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane an entirely new perspective on greatness.The Senegalese powerhouse revealed he welcomed his first child, a baby daughter, just months after making history as the first African-born athlete to capture a ONE world title.Motivated more than ever before, the 33-year-old behemoth will seek to defend his heavyweight crown against former world champion Anatoly 'Sladkiy' Malykhin in their highly anticipated rematch at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri.Kane will enter the Tokyo rematch at Ariake Arena on November 16 fueled with new inspiration. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor 'Reug Reug.' the joys of fatherhood have transformed his motivation beyond championship glory. The timing also couldn't have gotten better for 'Reug Reug.'After all, his career arc feels straight out of a Hollywood movie. From the sandy wrestling arenas of Senegal, to martial arts' grandest stage, and now, to becoming a doting father. Kane told ONE Championship:&quot;I want my daughter to know her dad is a warrior and one of the greatest combat sports athletes in history.&quot;The first-time father's happiness is unmistakable. Training in Dubai while his family stays in Senegal creates challenges, but Kane understands that sacrifices are necessary to secure his daughter's future.Every rep in the gym now carries deeper meaning, as he builds upon his remarkable legacy.Reug Reug shares instant affinity with RodtangBeyond his heavyweight dominance, 'Reug Reug' has forged an unlikely friendship with Thai superstar Rodtang 'The Iron Man' Jitmuangnon. Their bond stems from remarkably similar backgrounds of overcoming poverty.&quot;I provide everything for my mom the same way Rodtang does. And I think our stories are quite similar, just in different countries. We both come from adversity to become champions, and we both won milestone fights when we were on the same cards together,&quot; Kane explained.The connection between the heavyweight MMA champion and flyweight striking sensation runs deep. Both fighters escaped humble beginnings in small villages to become global superstars, dedicating their lives to providing for their families.Follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship for the latest on ONE 173