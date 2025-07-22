  • home icon
  • "Revenge in his hometown" - Superbon looking to pull one back for Tawanchai by beating Masaaki Noiri at ONE 173

By Atilano Diaz
Published Jul 22, 2025 14:05 GMT
Superbon (L) Masaaki Noiri (R) (Image by ONE Championship)
The reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Superbon, of Thailand, wants to take the ‘W’ for the away team when he heads into hostile enemy territory for his next fight.

Superbon is looking to exact a revenge mission on behalf of his Thai compatriot Tawanchai, who suffered a brutal knockout loss to Japanese striking specialist Masaaki Noiri earlier this year.

Noiri stopped Tawanchai at ONE 172 to capture the interim featherweight kickboxing gold, and now Superbon is preparing to face Noiri on his home turf in Japan at ONE 173 in November.

The Thai icon’s motivation extends beyond personal glory as he seeks to settle scores for Thai kickboxing.

Speaking during the ONE Friday Fights 116 in-ring interview with Achilleus Ralli, Superbon made his intentions crystal clear. The 34-year-old said:

"For all the fans that cheered for me just now, and told me I should get revenge over Masaaki, I will get this revenge in his hometown."
Fans can’t wait for Superbon to settle the score with Masaaki Noiri in the Circle, and they won’t have to wait long to witness this epic Muay Thai world title unification bout.

Superbon and Masaaki Noiri battle for undisputed crown at ONE 173 in Tokyo

It will be a battle of experience versus youth when reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand and interim titleholder Masaaki Noiri of Japan square off in the Circle.

They meet in the main event of ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16.

Fans in North America can check out ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch.

Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade.

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
