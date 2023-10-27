"Reverse psychology 101" - Francis Ngannou gets called out by Tyson Fury for being "fat" and having "zero power," fans react

As Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou inch closer to getting into the ring together the trash talk has escalated to strange levels.

Fury and Ngannou have remained respectful towards each other for the most part, but a sliver of bad blood seemed to rise at Thursday's press conference. The two got after each other, resulting in Fury telling Ngannou he had no power, was 'out of shape' and 'fat.'

After telling Francis Ngannou he would give the Cameroonian his first knockout loss, Tyson Fury said:

"I know you can't punch. Zero power. I'll leave my chin [out there]. You hit it. You big softie. Look at him! You big fat softie!"

'The Gypsy King' is known to play mind games with his opponent, but it seems hard to tell if that was his intention or if he simply wanted to make a joke.

Regardless of Tyson Fury's intentions, his comments have caused fans to share a laugh. The focus of the entire fight promotion, including the official promo video, has been 'The Battle of the Baddest,' focusing on both men's power. In a video made famous by the UFC, Francis Ngannou also reportedly has the horsepower equivalent of a Ford Escort going at full speed.

Check out Dana White's comments on Francis Ngannou:

Needless to say, 'The Predator' has been known his entire fighting career for the two things Fury claimed he did not have: incredible power and a freakish physique.

In the video, Fury appeared to taunt Ngannou by claiming he would allow 'The Predator' to hit him on the chin. Fury has never been knocked out — or even lost a fight — but was knocked down a total of three times through three fights with Deontay Wilder. If he chooses to swing with the former UFC heavyweight champion, things could get interesting.

View fan social media reactions to Fury's comments below:

Fan reactions to Fury vs. Ngannou press conference on Instagram [via @themaclifeofficial]