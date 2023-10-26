Who are fighting on the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou event? Here's the full card

The Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou undercard is full of exciting heavyweight bouts.

Obviously, the main event featuring 'The Gypsy King' and 'The Predator' is the main attraction. The ten-round bout will headline an ESPN pay-per-view offering from Saudi Arabia. While it is an exciting fight, many likely don't know much about the undercard.

The card itself is full of entirely heavyweight contests. In the co-main event, Fabio Wardley will face David Adeleye for regional titles. They previously got into a press conference brawl earlier this summer, with blood being shed.

Also set for the main card is the return of former champion Joseph Parker. The New Zealander is currently riding a two-fight winning streak and will look to make it three straight against Simon Kean. Next up is the return of former title challenger and Francis Ngannou's training partner, Carlos Takam.

On the main card, he will return to face the hard-hitting Martin Bakole. Lastly, a pair of rising prospects will be tested. Arslanbek Makmudov will return to face Junior Anthony Wright, while 18-year-old Moses Itauma will box Istvan Bernath.

While obviously, the main event featuring Tyson Fury is the main draw, the entire card is stellar. Furthermore, with all the bouts featuring heavyweights, fans can expect a lot of action this weekend.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou undercard: What time does the action get going?

The Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou undercard will get going early in the day.

As many are likely aware, the event itself is going down in Saudi Arabia. While that doesn't mean a whole lot, the time difference does mean that the action will be going down a little early.

In terms of the card itself, fans can expect the action to get going around 9 PM local time. For those in the U.K., that would be 7 PM, which would be 2 P.M. E.T. for fans watching in Canada and the United States. That being said, that's just the main card itself.

Fans can expect Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou ringwalks to be around 12:40 AM local time. That would be 10:40 P.M. U.K., which would be 5:40 P.M. E.T. for those in the United States and Canada. It's worth noting that those are just time estimates.

The headliner can be slightly pushed forward due to the length of the undercard. That being said, fans shouldn't expect the main event proceedings to be pushed too much.