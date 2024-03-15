"Review my name lessons I gave Henry" - Merab Dvalishvili spellchecks Sean O'Malley after latter's callout

It appears as though Merab Dvalishvili wasn't too thrilled with Sean O'Malley after his recent callout and weighed in with a response.

'The Machine' had expressed his frustration with the reigning UFC bantamweight champion after he had neglected to call him out at UFC 299 or even acknowledge him as the next contender in line. 'Sugar' finally gave the 33-year-old what he wanted by issuing a callout on his X account and mentioned that he'd like to fight him next. He wrote:

"I want Marab. 2025 will be legendary"

It's important to note that O'Malley spelt the Georgian's name wrong, which resulted in a response. Dvalishvili took to his X account and posted a photo of 'Sugar's tweet along with his response.

'The Machine' referenced what happened to Henry Cejudo when he made the same error and took a jibe at the bantamweight champion by spell checking his tweet and took note of his claims for 2025. He wrote:

"I have been waiting for this callout for 7 years...But who is Marab? Dude, review my name lessons I gave Henry. Merab! And guess you need another year to prepare for the machine'

It will be interesting to see how soon the UFC plans to book O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili as they both competed within a month of each other and didn't take a considerable amount of damage in their respective bouts.

Merab Dvalishvili suggests date and location for title fight against Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili has become quite an entertaining follow on social media with his sense of humor displayed in his skits and his impressive performances inside the octagon.

With all the speculation surrounding a potential bantamweight title fight against Sean O'Malley, 'The Machine' suggested a date and location that he believes would make sense for such a big fight. He took to his X account and tweeted a collage of photos that included himself holding a Mexican flag, 'Sugar', and The Sphere which insinuated that he's proposing the fight take place at UFC 306 on Mexican Independence Day. He wrote:

"I'm ready #UFCNoche"

