Rhea Ripley’s viral top-mount on Nina-Marie Daniele gets cheeky three-word response from Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling reacted to WWE superstar Rhea Ripley making a video with MMA content creator Nina-Marie Daniele.

Ad

Easter weekend, April 19 and 20, will signify a special time in the professional wrestling community. WrestleMania 41, a two-night event, is scheduled to take place inside the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ripley, a former WWE women's champion, will compete on the second night in a triple-threat match between current women's champion Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair.

While in Las Vegas, Ripley met up with Nina-Marie Daniele, a well-known MMA content creator. They filmed a video for YouTube labeled "Rhea Ripley teaches me how to wrestle."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Daniele advertised the content on X by posting Ripley on top while pushing her legs near her face. She captioned the post:

"Because Mami is ALWAYS on top! Rhea Ripley is the freaking coolest! Kick butt at Wrestlemania 41 you got this!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling had this to say in the comments section:

"Did you win?"

Check out Sterling's comment below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ripley's WWE resume has solidified her as an all-time great professional wrestler. The 28-year-old is a former Raw women's champion, two-time women's world champion, women's tag team champion, and Royal Rumble winner.

Watch the entire YouTube video featuring Ripley and Marie Daniele below:

Ad

Rhea Ripley cheers on Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314

UFC 314 took place inside the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 12. The main event featured a vacant flyweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

Volkanovski, who was born in Australia, was greeted backstage by fellow Aussie Rhea Ripley before fighting. The WWE superstar was sitting cageside with her husband, professional wrestler Buddy Matthews.

Ad

Volkanovski went on to showcase a world-class performance to secure a unanimous decision win against Lopes.

Heading into the event, Volkanovski faced concerns about his MMA future after consecutive knockout losses against world-class opponents (Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria).

Watch Ripley and Volkanovski meet before the UFC 314 main event below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.