Rhea Ripley’s husband sends personal message ahead of WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley's husband, Buddy Mathews, sent a personal message ahead of The Show of Shows. The 36-year-old posted a social media update moments before The Eradicator's appearance at WrestleMania 41 Kickoff.

The former Buddy Murphy took to Instagram Stories to post a selfie featuring Ripley. Referring to the latter as his 'bestie,' the AEW star noted that he was the luckiest man to have found her.

"Appreciation post. I'm the most lucky bloke to have found my bestie @rhearipley_wwe," he wrote.

Here is a screengrab of the Instagram Story:

Buddy Matthew's message to Rhea Ripley. [Photo courtesy: Buddy's Instagram Story]

The wrestling couple made their relationship public in 2022. The two Aussies got engaged in August 2023 and tied the knot in June last year.

Rhea Ripley makes an interesting revelation ahead of WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley is one of the most popular stars on the WWE roster. In addition to the weekly wrestling shows, the former Women's World Champion makes several media appearances.

However, in a recent interview with The Takedown on Sports Illustrated, The Nightmare claimed that she used to be terrified of the media. She believes that the practice she got over the years helped her get better to the point that it has become second nature to her. Rhea added that such experiences also help her outside professional wrestling as well.

"Media was always something that I was terrified of, like sitting down talking to you right now, I would be absolutely crapping myself. I was so scared of doing media. I feel like the practice over the years has gotten me to this point where it’s second nature. And I feel like 'Mania week, as crazy as it is, it’s also reps that I need, and it’s also helping me get better at talking to people, and getting my name out there, and putting across what needs to be put across, and that’s a massive responsibility for me," she said. [From 05:34 to 06:10]

You can check out the video below for Rhea Ripley's comments:

Rhea will be in action at WrestleMania 41. The former Judgment Day member and Bianca Belair will challenge IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship in a Triple-Threat Match. The contest will kick off Night 2 of The Showcase of the Immortals.

