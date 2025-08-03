  • home icon
  "Ribovics vs. McGregor at the White House" - MMA community reacts to Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics UFC Vegas 108 slugfest



By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Aug 03, 2025 04:24 GMT
Fans react to Esteban Ribovics
Fans react to Esteban Ribovics' (left) win over Elves Brener (right). [Image courtesy: @ufc_brasil on Instagram]

Esteban Ribovics' fight with Elves Brener sparked reactions from the MMA world. Many were impressed by both fighters' performances, while expressing admiration for Ribovics' toughness.

For his second fight of the year, Ribovics took on Brener in a lightweight bout on the main card of UFC Vegas 108, which took place on Saturday at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. 'El Gringo' was on a three-fight win streak before losing to Nasrat Haqparast via split decision at UFC Vegas 103 earlier this year. Meanwhile, Brener was coming off a two-fight skid, the most recent being a third-round knockout defeat against Joel Alvarez at UFC Abu Dhabi last year.

Ribovics displayed his striking prowess, landing several powerful shots on Brener throughout the bout. However, the Brazilian's chin was tough to crack as he bounced back with his own attacks. After three rounds of intense back and forth, Ribovics was declared the winner via unanimous decision. The judges scored the contest 29-28, 30-27 x2 in favor of the Argentinian.

The 29-year-old's impressive victory caught the attention of many in the MMA community, including former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo, who took to X and wrote:

''Great fight between Ribovics and Brener. Ribovics’ striking is on another level #UFCVegas108''
Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Ribovics Vs McGregor at the White House''
Another stated:

''Yeah impressed with him ...expected Brener to do more''

Other fans wrote:

''We now need an Unranked BMF title just for Ribovics''
''He ate too many shots though, he has to work on that. Especially on the division where the champion is Ilia Topuria...''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @HenryCejudo on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @HenryCejudo on X]

Kevin Vallejos, who competed in a featherweight bout against Danny Silva at UFC Vegas 108, praised his fellow countrymen, writing:

''I think Esteban Ribovics stole the FOTN. VAMO ARGENTINA''
MMA journalist Alex Behunin wrote:

''Ribovics should never fight in the Apex again, straight up warrior''
Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
