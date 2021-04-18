Ric Flair is refereeing a slapping match on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren event.

According to a press release put forth by Triller Fight Club, Ric Flair will indeed be a part of the sports-entertainment extravaganza that is the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren event presented by Triller Fight Club.

They added a slapping match referee'd by Ric Flair to the Paul vs Askren undercard pic.twitter.com/MzJxxZbAOE — MMA mania (@mmamania) April 17, 2021

As reported by MMA Mania and 411 Mania, Ric Flair will be participating in the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren event. Flair will be the referee in a slap-fighting exhibition match between Da Crazy Hawaiian and The Bear Man, held by SlapStrike, in the event’s undercard. A few excerpts from the Triller Fight Club press release regarding Flair’s role at the event are as follows:

SlapStrike will hold an exhibition match between U.S. champion Da Crazy Hawaiian and The Bear Man as part of Saturday’s massive Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren event; WWE Legend Ric Flair will call the match.

Triller Fight Club announced today it will add a slap fighting exhibition match with SlapStrike, the league that has brought the new sport to the U.S. Triller Fight Club Co-owner and Head Commentator, Snoop Dogg got hooked on the sport after watching SlapStrike’s “The War from Warsaw” tournament on FITE in March. On the April 17th Triller Fight Club event, fans can watch U.S. Slap Fighting champion “Da Crazy Hawaiian” face off against “The Bear Man”.

Da Crazy Hawaiian is quickly becoming the face of SlapStrike and the sport itself in the U.S.

Both he and The Bear Man are 6’3” with DCH at 375lbs and Bear at 350lbs. Each match consists of 5 rounds in which fighters take turns slapping each other with the potential for extra rounds. No flinching allowed.

Ric Flair is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers and sports-entertainers of all time. The Nature Boy is a WWE Hall of Famer. Despite having retired as an in-ring competitor, Flair has been a constant presence as an on-screen talent, primarily in a managerial role, in the WWE.

Jake Paul, Ben Askren, Ric Flair, and the star-studded Triller Fight Club event on April 17th, 2021

Jake Paul (left); Ben Askren (right)

The Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren event will not only feature multiple exciting boxing matches but also have musical performances and celebrity allure added to the show.

Musical performances at the event from Taylor Hill, Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Saweetie, Diplo, Major Lazer, Mt. Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, and E-40), and Doja Cat promise to boost the event’s overall entertainment quotient.

Ric Flair was involved in a storyline with WWE superstar Lacey Evans earlier this year, however, the storyline was scrapped as Evans is expecting her second child.

Lacey Evans has been on maternity leave since February 2021 and will return to the WWE after the birth of her child. Meanwhile, Ric Flair continues to appear in notable sports and entertainment shows, including his involvement in the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren event.