"Rich Ball Lickers!! Just go give each other Handys and shut up!" - Fans chime in after Conor McGregor approves "awesome" Mark Zuckerberg's MMA skills drill

Conor McGregor interacting with Mark Zuckerberg is a crossover not many MMA fans may have anticipated. However, McGregor and much of the UFC fraternity recently reacted to the Meta founder and CEO's Instagram training post.

In the post, Zuckerberg is seen sparring with MMA fighter Khai Wu. McGregor replied to the tech tycoon, saying:

"Yo!!! Fucking awesome Mark!"

Zuckerberg responded to the former lightweight champion's reply with thanks and expressed his desire to see him return to action:

"@thenotoriousmma Thanks -- can't wait for your return 🙌"

Check out their interaction put together by Sportskeeda MMA on Facebook and fans' comments:

Fans reacted under Sportskeeda MMA's Facebook post with hilarious replies. One fan blasted the two and asked them to shut up:

"Rich Ball Lickers!! Just go give each other Handys and shut up!!"

Another fan stated that this new-found friendship between the Irishman and Zuckerberg will prompt him to think twice before breaching Facebook policy:

"I'll think twice next time i breach community standards on facebook"

Others trolled both Conor McGregor and 'Zuck':

"So, 2 guys that will never win (another) fight tweeting how awesome each other are? Got it."

"Of course he is, looking for a handout or payday. Both are knuckleheads"

"Zuckerberg gets cameraman to make him look good Can't kick, can't block a punch without prediction. 100% can't eat a punch."

"Hated by everyone that knows mma so he has to make friends with needs that have no clue"

One fan also speculated on a potential fight between Paddy Pimblett and Mark Zuckerberg, going by Pimblett's earlier callout:

"First opponent will be paddy i hope"

"Having watched the training video. It wasn't bad. Zuckerberg looked way better than Stephen A Smith."

Catch Paddy Pimblett's callout to Mark Zuckerberg for being a 'bully' after his win at UFC London:

Check out the comments from fans:

Fans' comments under Sportskeeda MMA's Facebook post.

Fans' comments under Sportskeeda MMA's Facebook post.

Charles Oliveira is targeting Conor McGregor in his return fight

It's not just Mark Zuckerberg who is awaiting Conor McGregor's return to the octagon. MMA fans have not seen 'The Notorious' in action since his back-to-back losses against Dustin Poirier.

Taking time off to recover from his broken tibia suffered in his second loss to Poirier, the Irishman has continued to train on the sidelines. A former champion of the lightweight division, and perhaps still the biggest money fight out there, he is being targeted by Charles Oliveira.

Oliveira faces Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight belt at UFC 280, but has expressed his interest in fighting Conor McGregor multiple times. The Brazilian spoke in an interview with ESPN MMA about a potential matchup between the two:

“I like the narrative. It would be perfect. We’ve been asking for this fight in Brazil so hopefully, it works out. I really do [think it will happen next year]. That’s the sole reason why I accepted this fight [against Makhachev]. I know the more victories, the better the chances, so this is a step towards that fight."

If 'Do Bronx' regains his championship against Makhachev, a matchup against the former double champ could be on the cards. That is, unless, the weight bulk we've seen Conor McGregor undergo is aimed at a change in division.

McGregor could potentially return to welterweight with his current size. He has expressed interest in doing so in the past.

Watch Charles Oliveira's complete interview with ESPN MMA:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh